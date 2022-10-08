Widespread frost developed overnight as morning lows dipped into the lower to mid-30s for much of central Indiana. However, there were a handful of locations that dropped into upper 20s. The Frost Advisory was canceled by the National Weather Service at 9:30 AM Saturday as temperatures climbed near 40°.

High pressure is in control of the forecast across the Midwest once again. Central Indiana located east of the high, which means winds will flow out of the west-northwest for today. The northwesterly winds will keep temperatures below 60° this afternoon. Highs today will be running about 10 degrees below average for the date.

A wind shift occurs tonight and that will draw in warmer weather on Sunday. Highs are going to climb near seasonal levels (mid-60s). Tomorrow will mark the beginning of a warming trend. By midweek, temperatures will be approaching the mid to upper 70s.

The warm weather is going to be short-lived because a storm complex will slide over the Midwest on Wednesday and into Thursday. Scattered showers return on Wednesday, especially Wednesday night and Thursday morning with the passage of a cold front. A few thunderstorms may even fire up along the boundary.