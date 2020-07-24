Getting hotter and more humid

We’re taking a break from the rain but thermometer is set to rise over the weekend. Friday has been a warm day with temperatures close to average, in the mid 80s. However, by the end of the weekend, we’ll get hotter, humidity rises and it will become more uncomfortable.

Although it will be a little on the humid side, Friday evening is looking great. As the sun goes down, temperatures will start to drop quickly into the 70s and back into the mid 60s by early Saturday morning.

We’re looking at upper 80s and lower 90s over the weekend with humidity surging. By Sunday afternoon, winds will have shifted out of the southwest pumping in more heat and moisture. A heat index in the upper 90s on Sunday is certainly possible.

Although many across central Indiana could certianly use the rain, it’s going to hold off for a couple more days. Parts of Monroe county are now considered to be “Moderately Dry” with Bloomington seeing a rain deficit of more than an inch this month. That’s on top of more than a 3.5″ deficit for Bloomington in the month of June.

A pattern shift next week, with a dip in the jet stream, will bring in some showers Monday and Tuesday, followed by cooler and much drier air!