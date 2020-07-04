Getting hotter and more humid!

Happy 4th of July! It’s a hot and humid one. We reached the 90s again on Saturday afternoon, making this the 6th 90-degree day for Indianapolis and the 16th day for Shelbyville and Lafayette. We have many more 90-degree days on the way this week. On average, Indianapolis see 19 days in the 90s each year. Many areas around Central Indiana will exceed that number by the end of this next week.

A few showers and thunderstorms bloomed during the heat of the day this afternoon. We’ll keep isolated storm chances in the forecast through sundown. Don’t cancel your plans! Any storms that do develop will be brief, rain themselves out and likely only cause a brief delay in your celebrating today. Aside from minor rain chances, your 4th of July evening will be warm and humid.

The show in the sky doesn’t stop after the fireworks are over. There’s also a partial lunar eclipse tonight. With just a few clouds around this evening, you should have no problem getting a good view of the eclipse as it begins shortly after 11 pm and reaches its peak at 12:29 AM Sunday. The entire eclipse will last 2:45 minutes.

We’re nowhere near the end of our extended spell of 90-degree heat. The jet stream has retreated far north and a “hot dome” of high pressure is expanding across much of the nation. 90-degree heat has been stretching across the country from coast to coast. We keep with this pattern throughout the coming week AND start to add more humidity into the mix. The already hot air temperature combined with high (oppressive) humidity will produce “Feels Like” temperatures in the mid/upper 90s and at times, we could even crack the 100-degree mark with our heat indices.

With the heat and humidity, we keep isolated storm chances around during the afternoons the next couple days and then see more widely scattered showers develop by mid-week.