Getting much hotter this week

It’s been a beautiful weekend. Temperatures have been cooler, humidity has been low and most of us escaped without seeing a drop of rain. A few light showers moved through both early Saturday morning and again Sunday morning. Otherwise, we have had abundant sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday peaked in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to cool quickly overnight. Most will start Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s but some areas could certainly drop into the upper 40s.

We still have lots of dry time this week and warming trend will get underway. A few clouds will move in Monday afternoon, but we’ll also have a lot of sunshine around. Temperatures on Monday will be slightly warmer, in the upper 80s.

We really heat up late in the week as highs surge into the low 90s by Friday. If you’re trying to keep your lawn green, you’ll need to get the sprinklers going. Rain chances hold off until next weekend.