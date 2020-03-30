Getting some dry time, Wettest to date on record in 70 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms are on hold for now and it is welcome. The three days of rainfall totaled 1.24" in Indianapolis bringing the precipitation total for the year to just under 14".

Since January first we are over 5" above normal but what is worth noting we are now the 8th wettest to date and the wettest in seventy years.

DRY TIMES AHEAD

A cold front is slipping south late Monday and will play a role in keeping an new. southern system from sending much rain our rain mid-week. Rainfall amounts will be little to no for the rest of the work week allowing area creeks, streams and rivers to recede. Showers are not really in the forecast until late week.

OUT LIKE A LAMB

March will close quiet but chilly. Clouds will be more plentiful Tuesday, the final day of the month and that will allow for a chill. Temperatures normally reach the upper 50s for the final day of the month but will likely be held area-wide under 50-degrees.

The chill will be more typical of a early March day but it is worth noting, last year the March closed with a high of only 37-degrees, tied for 3rd coldest on record!

Warming will get underway beneath sunnier skies later this week. Temperatures are to warm back into the sixties later this week.