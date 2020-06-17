Getting warmer; searching for rain

We’re within a dry spell that’s one for the record books. This is only the second time on record, for Indianapolis, without measured rain from June 5th through June 17th. The only other time we were this dry over these dates was back in 2012. Do you remember what happened that year? We do. It got very hot! 2012 was the hottest year on record, for Indianapolis, with 9 days that year rising above 100°.

June may be lacking in the rainfall department, but certainly not in the sunshine department. The sunshine has been holding on strong. Wednesday was the 7th straight day with sunny to mostly sunny skies. That makes June 2020 the sunniest month of the year, so far.

We’re watching a weak, upper level low to our southeast. As the meanders nearby on Thursday and Friday, it will throw a few more clouds our way and the chance for a couple stray showers.

Rain chances over the next week aren’t looking good. If you’re trying to keep your lawn from turning brown, you’ll need to get the sprinklers going. Father’s Day on Sunday will be our next best chance for rain. However, even then, they will be widely scattered in nature and not everyone will see the rain.

The warming trend continues. While humidity remains low, and soil moisture continues to wear away, temperatures will have the opportunity to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week and weekend. It’s late in the weekend that we see the humidity start to rise back to “uncomfortable” levels.