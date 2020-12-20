Gloomy open to Sunday; above average highs early in the week!

Skies have been cloudy this Sunday morning with areas for fog/drizzle in spots around the state. It may be a dull open to the day, but conditions should improve as we head into the afternoon. There are broken clouds to the west on the satellite and the break in clouds will slide east over the state today. Winds out of the southwest will also help temperatures to climb into the lowers 40s. Indianapolis will climb near 42° this afternoon as skies turn partly sunny.

Winter officially kicks off Monday morning at 5:02 AM! Another weak upper level wave is going to impact our weather locally on Monday. It will be a fast-moving system that will bring some sprinkles and potentially a few flurries Monday morning. Temperatures will likely rise a couple degrees more with stronger southerly winds. Gusts up to 30 MPH will be possible Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

The warmest weather of the week arrives on Wednesday with unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-50s. The warmer air is not going to stick around for long! An arctic blast arrives just in time for the holiday! A potent system will first bring rainfall on Wednesday, then it will turn to snow showers on Christmas Eve. There is even a chance for light snow on Christmas Day, but highs will only reach the mid-20s on the holiday!