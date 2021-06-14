Going on a run of sun, very mild too

MORE SUNSHINE PLEASE

We are going on a run of sun so to speak here in central Indiana as brighter days are ahead. To-date June has underperformed in the sunshine department with only 55% possible sun. June is the start of the sunny months at 65% possible sunshine with July, August and September ahead but we’ve had a very “cloudy” go of it for well over a year. Scanning weather records dating back to January 2020, each of the past 18 months have been cloudier than normal with the exception of one month – last November.

With a pair of cold fronts passing within the past 36 hours we will scour away all the humidity and bring on full sunshine for the next few days. Lowered humidity means skies have lost the low haze and the air will cool nicely at night. The next few days, even under full sun, will be mild with temperatures warming to near 80-degrees while nighttime lows fall easily into the 50s.

HEAT WAVE OUT WEST

The pattern has changed and a northwest flow in upper-level winds are behind the comfort here but out west, it is getting terribly hot. Record heat is on the way as a massive upper-level dome of heat grips the western U.S. Temperatures have already reached triple digits from the Desert Southwest to as far north as southern Canada Monday. Las Vegas could reach 115° to 118° later this week within reach of records for the dates.