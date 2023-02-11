INDIANAPOLIS – It may be mid February, but the mild weather will waste no time settling in this week. We’ll enjoy several sunny days too.

Sunny Super Bowl Sunday

Temperatures overnight will be on the colder end as a clear sky and light wind contribute to ideal radiational cooling. We’ll begin Sunday in the mid 20s, but the clear sky will stick around. Temps will warm quickly even with a light northerly wind thanks to crystal clear conditions and dry air. The afternoon will reach the upper 40s before we quickly cool again in the evening. It will be a great day for anything outdoors before the start of the big game!

Very mild week, few rain chances too

Monday will continue what will be a beautiful end to the weekend in mostly sunny conditions and another day with mild temps. We’ll go from low 30s to low 50s throughout the day and wind will remain light once again. Tuesday will be a copycat in terms of temps, but clouds & showers will enter the equation too. It will be a generally gray day with a few showers emerging in the late afternoon and continuing for a time overnight.

We then advance to Wednesday, which has the potential to be our warmest day since last November. The best part? We may do so without any rain! Mostly to completely sunny conditions are expected with light wind and highs in the mid to potentially upper 60s! Thursday will also be a mild day with temps returning to the low 60s, but rain will return as well. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either. We finish this mild stretch by dropping over 30 degrees into Friday morning!