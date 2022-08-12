Skies are clear and temperatures cool to begin your Friday morning! Expect a refreshing start with bright sunshine and a light, northeasterly flow. Today will be the best day of the week, as highs reach the lower 80s and dew points remain comfortably low. UV Index is set at an 8 today, with 25 minutes or less to be impacted by sunburn. This great weather will continue for the evening and overnight…enjoy!

Saturday will now bring a slight chance of showers! Models have not had a great handle on this the past couple of days, with only one model hinting at it since Wednesday. Now, a few other models have jumped on it, bringing a heightened chance to PARTS of the state for tomorrow late morning/afternoon.

For now, it appears that spotty showers will be in play but MOSTLY for the northern and northeastern half of the state. Can’t rule out a light shower/sprinkles for Indianapolis but the greater chances remain well north!

Sunday will bring rain chances too…especially for the early hours, with some storms in the mix. A few lingering showers or a storm will exist for the afternoon but plenty of dry time for the day should be expected and enjoyed!

Cooler than normal flow for Indiana will remain early next week while 90s are on hold for now!