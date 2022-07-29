INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures on this Friday returned to below average levels with a high that maxed out at 82 degrees. This comes after a cold front advanced through the state one day prior. A northwest wind remains in it’s wake and is responsible for spilling mild & dry air through the Midwest. A high pressure system currently over Iowa will maintain this northwesterly flow into the weekend.

Perfection at the track & fairgrounds!

It can be difficult to get truly perfect weather days in the middle of summer, but we may just do that on Saturday! The day will begin on the cooler side of things will lows in the 55-60 range across Central Indiana. Dry air and a mostly clear sky will contribute to the overnight cool down, but will also bright about a quick daytime warm up. We will be approaching 80 by lunchtime though highs should stay in the low 80s. It will be a great day to spend some time at the track or the fairgrounds where events will be ongoing through the day! Temps will slowly return to the 60s overnight with persistent quiet weather.

Sunday will be similar in many ways to Saturday, though a chance for rain will present itself in the morning. A quick moving system will pass through Northern Kentucky and scattered showers will impact Southern Indiana for a time. An isolated shower is possible through Central Indiana, but nothing more. Additional cloud cover will spread through much of the state, but will begin to clear out again as the system exits in the afternoon. Highs will return to the low 80s and dry air will hang on through the evening.

August greets us with heat & humidity

A noticeable shift in our weather pattern will be felt on Monday as southerly flow returns to the region. Humidity will increase along with heat and feels-like temps will be back in the 90 degree range. Scattered storms are expected in the evening as a weak front makes a pass through the state as well.

Tuesday will be an island day with a return to bearable humidity amongst mostly sunny conditions. It will still be warm with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s however.

Wednesday through Friday will feature the hottest weather of the week with highs in the 90-95 degree range. Humidity will add to the heat and feels-like temps may be near 100 degrees for at least a day or two. Storm chances will remain isolated, but nonetheless should be noted on both Thursday and Friday.