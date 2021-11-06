Gorgeous weather ahead as the weekend warm up continues

Temperatures will begin chilly again on Sunday with a clear sky overhead and high pressure system near to our southeast. This will keep dry air in place while wind remains fairly light. These bright and sunny conditions will take us into the daytime as well with a southwesterly flow beginning to influence our weather. Temperatures will rise quickly through the morning going from a low in the mid 30s to the mid 50s by lunchtime. We will continue warming through the afternoon with a few more clouds popping up, eventually reaching around 60! Our sky will remain clear through the evening with temperatures cooling off quickly, but staying milder in the 40s.

Warming will remain the trend as we head into the start of the work week too. Southerly flow will continue to become more robust with high pressure slowly drifting farther southeast. Enough sunshine will remain out Monday and Tuesday for highs to reach 60s, even mid 60s, once again. Nights will also remain on the milder side with lows bottoming out in the 40s.

Rain chances will begin to increase again mid week as our next front is set to cool things back down to normal. Take advantage of this mild and dry weather while it’s here to stay!