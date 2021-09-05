Gorgeous weather remains unchanged on the holiday

After a rainy start to the weekend, our weather turned around quickly on Sunday in the wake of a cold front. Since the frontal passage, our sky has been clear and the air has felt dry and comfortable.

We can expect these nice conditions to persist as we continue into the holiday. With a clear sky overnight, our lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s across the area, one of our cooler starts in recent weeks. The clear weather will not be quick to exit either as a high pressure system moves overhead from west to east. This marks the center of the dry air and will be the driver of a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will reach seasonable levels in the low 80’s during the afternoon. You may even feel a light southwesterly breeze later in the day as the high moves out. Cool and comfortable conditions will persist overnight as well.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday in mostly sunny conditions, but there will be a few bigger changes as we begin the work week. Humidity and warmth will be higher as a warm front passes through the region. This will only be temporary however, as a cold front bring change and a chance for storms in the late evening. After Tuesday we can expect more smooth sailing with dry and sunny weather through the rest of the week.