What a phenomenal start to August around Central Indiana, with temperatures slightly below normal and comfortable levels of humidity remaining. We’ll have another day of this for Wednesday but for the latter half of the workweek, things will be changing a bit around here.

Tonight is a great night to check out the full moon in our skies, as mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures are forecast. It marks a great time for photo ops. The moon will rise shortly after 9:30 p.m. and will appear 14% larger and 30% brighter! Tonight’s moon will be the Sturgeon Supermoon and a Super Blue Moon will occur on August 30.

We have an area of high pressure situated just to our northeast that’s been defining our weather pattern over the last few days. It will continue doing just that for one more day before an area of low pressure brings changes by Thursday.

Wednesday calls for high temperatures in the mid-80s and a partly cloudy day. Thursday will be similar in the temperature department but rain will be likely in the morning, especially for our southwest counties. The biggest concern from this bout of rain isn’t severe weather, but rather just several hours of constant rainfall for these spots. Indianapolis could get clipped with some rain Thursday morning but most will stay southwest. There’s another chance late Thursday, too.

Some spots could see a healthy soaking of rain from this with perhaps an inch of rainfall potential for portions of our southwest counties.

Dew points will also start to rise on Thursday and this will be the trend through the weekend. While it won’t feel as humid as last week, you’ll feel the air more as those dew points will be right around the upper 60s to near 70°.

Dew Points Wednesday Dew Points Thursday

Temperatures for the most part will hover around normal, if not just above that for the weekend. A cold front on Sunday will bring our next chance for storms into Monday, too. These chances look to be very scattered at this point.