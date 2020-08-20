Gradually warming up; rain chances on hold until the weekend

The weather is pleasant this Thursday morning and it will be the “pick of the week!” It’s another cool morning with temperatures in the 50s across central Indiana. A light jacket may be needed again early in the day but shouldn’t need it this afternoon as highs climb into the lower 80s. The high temperature this afternoon will likely climb a degree or two more compared to Wednesday. Remember to apply sunblock if you’re working outside for several hours today with the UV Index at a level 8. Sunburn may occur within 18 minutes without wearing any sunscreen.

The weather will stay mainly quiet through the end of the workweek. However, rain and storm chances are going to rise again this weekend. The shower chances on Saturday will be more favorable and widely scattered versus Sunday. There could be some spotty activity on Live Guardian Radar during the Indy 500 Sunday afternoon. We will have to closely monitor the latest trends over the next couple days. Forecast models are indicating more dry time in the mix for the second half of the weekend.

We’re tracking a tropical system over the Atlantic that could impact Florida early next week. Tropical Depression Thirteen is tracking WNW at 21 MPH and creating wind speeds at 35 MPH. The system is projected to strengthen a bit in the next couple days.