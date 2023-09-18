The last week of summer started on a seasonably cooler note with an official high of 74° in Indianapolis. This will be the coolest day of the week as the cooler, northwest flow will get out of here and be replaced with a warmer southerly flow. While fall starts on Saturday, the current forecast is thinking it won’t feel like how fall ‘should’ start.

Overnight and early tomorrow, fog-prone spots away from Indianapolis may see some patchy fog. This will be very scattered and will lift shortly after sunrise Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s for the most part and we’ll remain dry. However going into the afternoon, a quick-moving disturbance will give portions of Northern Indiana some light rain. We’ll remain dry but a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out. It’s also likely that any shower that does form may evaporate before hitting the ground (a virga).

This is the only rain in the forecast for some time, as the dry spell we’re currently in continues. Indy has only seen 0.26″ of rain since August 15 and September stands 1.72″ below average for rainfall this month. No big rain chances are heading our way and our deficit will continue to grow. The period of August 15-September 18 is also the second driest ever for that timeframe.

The last days of Summer 2023 will also feel more like it, as temperatures return above normal into the low-to-mid 80s for several days. As the warmer southerly flow returns, we’ll start to feel the warmer temperatures on Wednesday. These will stick around through at least the first half of the weekend. It will feel more like mid-to-late August around Central Indiana!

Northwest Flow Monday Ridge Forms By Thursday

Temperature Departures From Normal Saturday (First Day of Fall)

h