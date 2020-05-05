Gray skies for your Tuesday as showers stick around

Scattered showers will continue off and on today under rather thick, gray skies! At times, the rain will let up but patchy drizzle will keep things damp through the evening. Cooler air will continue to work in too, marking the chilliest afternoon of the week!

Drier air works in tonight, but we should expect some patchy fog to develop before sunrise on Wednesday. More sunshine is on the way tomorrow and Thursday as temperatures slowly return to the 60s!

Additional rain returns on Friday, along with a cooler shot of air heading into the weekend. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the lower 30s with patchy frost.

Mother’s Day will bring a few showers, especially by the afternoon, while temperatures struggle to reach the upper 50s.