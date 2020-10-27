Gray sky looms with patchy light rain…

Rather cloudy skies linger today, while temperatures remain chilly for late October (nearly 15° below the seasonal average). Expect a few patchy, light showers to drift across the state through the day on light northwest winds. Due to clouds, wind direction and light showers should keep us from warming much today, as highs reach the upper 40’s.

Sunshine slowly returns on Wednesday, marking the best of the week, as highs reach near 60°. The pattern will quickly change by Thursday morning, while remnants of Zeta will interact with an approaching low. This could result in heavy rain and storms for the Ohio Valley, including parts of Indiana. As quickly as it arrives, it will leave swiftly by Friday morning.

Dry weather returns on Friday and should remain through most of the weekend, as we wrap-up the last of the month. Halloween still looks great with lots of sunshine and milder temperatures.