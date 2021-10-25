Gray weather outbound as cooler & drier air takes its place

Monday has been a damp and dreary day with temperatures falling through the 50s since midnight. A substantial amount of rain fell across the state over the course of the last 36 hours in association with a low pressure system and attendant fronts. October 2021 now sits at #6 for wettest October on record and there are still 6 more days to add to our 6.97″ of precip! Luckily, we will not be adding anymore rain tonight as things begin to slowly dry out.

Cooler & drier air will continue to inundate Indiana overnight. This comes on the backside of our storm system as return flow pulls Canadian air in from the north. Northerly flow will persist throughout Tuesday and will keep temperatures in check. Even with a mostly sunny sky, by the afternoon at least, high temps are expected to remain in the mid 50s.

Our Wednesday may be the nicest day of the week with temperatures returning to the low 60s. This comes as the northerly wind begins to ease up and a mostly sunny sky prevails. Take advantage of this weather while you can though… our next storm system is in by Thursday.