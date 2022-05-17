Expect another clear and cool start this morning, along with a brilliant sunrise! Incredible start and an incredible day ahead, as highs return to the upper 70s. Along with the additional sunshine, dew points remain in the 40° range, marking another very comfortable day with winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Clouds gather this evening and overnight, while shower chances slowly approach around sunrise. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s across the state.

Scattered showers and a few spotty storms will be around at times tomorrow but gaps of dry time will be enjoyed as well. Due to the added clouds and rain-cooled air, a slight pullback in temperatures for your Wednesday is expected. Highs should reach the lower 70s by the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will bring a burst of warmth and a ton of humidity, as dew points surge into the 60° range. On southwesterly winds, temperatures will reach near 90° by late Friday afternoon! Stronger front to arrive by late Friday and through Saturday.