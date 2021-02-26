Great day ahead; wet weather returns for the weekend

Additional sunshine will be around today after a frosty start! Winds remain light through the afternoon, as the dry stretch rolls on.

Afternoon highs should reach near 50° — another day above average to end the work week! Enjoy!

Clouds gather this evening, as spotty showers return late evening and overnight. Light showers will dot the area and should be moving quickly east by sunrise from west to east.

Clouds will decrease through the morning, as sunshine returns, along with milder air.

Sunday brings a steadier shot of rain for the morning and early afternoon! Especially for the southern half of Indiana, including downtown Indianapolis.

Rain will slowly taper around noon but clouds will hang tough through the day. Still mild but gray until the cold front clears the state by late afternoon/evening.

This will create a cooler open to a new month on Monday, as March arrives!