It is a mild start to the day with clear skies across central Indiana! The temperature near downtown Indy fell near the 60° mark. However, many spots had lows in the lower 50s, including Zionsville, Tipton, and Frankfort! Crawfordsville has a morning low at 48°!

High pressure is in control for another day, and it will supply the region with plenty of sunshine! The weather is going to be slightly warmer compared to Thursday when Indy climbed to 80°. Highs this afternoon should peak into the mid-80s for much of the area.

The weather is going to be warm for the start of high school football games, but the weather will remain pleasant! After sunset, temperatures are going to become more comfortable and fall back into the 70s. Skies will likely turn partly cloudy after midnight with lows in the lower to mid-60s. This year’s Harvest Moon occurs tonight and early Saturday morning! You should be able to view the bright, full moon nicely across the state.

Rain returns this weekend with the passage of a storm system. Saturday shows many dry hours before spotty showers move into the state in the afternoon. Between the shower activity, skies will be mostly cloudy.

The rain coverage ramps up Sunday afternoon as a cold front slides over the state. Temperatures will trend cooler through the second half of the weekend and into early next week. Right now, highs are only projected to reach the lower 70s!