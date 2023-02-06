Light, patchy fog has developed overnight around central Indiana. Temperatures are below the freezing mark too, which will create a frosty start for the area. If your car has been sitting out overnight, you may want to give yourself extra time to warm it up. Keep in mind, light black ice may also form on untreated surfaces.

Today is the day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine because a pattern shift takes hold starting tomorrow. The weather will become more active as rain chances ramp up through midweek. Skies will be mostly sunny today with high pressure situated over the Great Lakes. Highs will reach into the upper 40s this afternoon.

More clouds will build into the state overnight ahead of an approaching warm front. The winds speeds will pick up too, which will prevent temperatures from falling too much tonight. Overnight lows are going to drop near the 40° mark.

Prepare to have the rain gear on hand Tuesday as showers return to the Hoosier State. Spotty showers will be around tomorrow with additional cloud cover. Temperatures will become milder despite the cloudy skies and shower activity.

A more favorable rain chance arrives Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The rainfall will become more widespread with the potential for a few embedded thunderstorms. Milder air will remain in place until the end of the workweek. The weather turns much colder by the weekend with snow chances returning by Saturday morning.