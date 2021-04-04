Great weather for Easter

Happy Easter! We are in for an egg-cellent day. Temperatures out the door Sunday morning are running 10° to 20° warmer than they were Saturday morning. Whether you’re heading out to Easter services at church, going to a family member’s house or just running an Easter egg hunt at home, the forecast is going to cooperate. Sunrise is at 7:24 AM today and temperatures are cool this morning, so you’ll want the jacket if you’re heading out early this morning. However, by the afternoon, you’ll want to opt for much lighter clothing. Shorts aren’t a bad option for this afternoon. High temperatures will top 70-degrees, making this the third straight Easter with mild temperatures and the 4th 70-degree Easter over the past six years.

Winds have eased significantly from the gusty conditions we had Saturday afternoon. Winds will remain out of the southwest today but only a light breeze will move through the area. These southwesterly winds will keep temperatures mild for the evening.

The warmup continues on as we start a new week. Temperatures over these next several days will be running ~15° above average. Thicker cloud coverage and rain chances moving in mid/late week will knock temperatures down but we continue with above average temperatures all the way into next weekend.