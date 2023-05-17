A cold front is pushing over the state this Wednesday morning with higher pressure building in behind it. This will allow for pleasant weather for today and one of the best days of the week! Cloud cover will decrease this morning and skies are going to turn mostly sunny. Seasonal highs are on tap today and should rise into the lower 70s.

The Indians have a game this afternoon against the Iowa Cubs. Temperatures at first pitch should be in the upper 60s with light winds out of the northeast. Just remember the sunscreen if you’re heading out to the game! The UV index is at an 8 and sunburn may happen with 20 minutes if you’re not wearing any sunblock.

The area of high pressure is going to settle into the region within the next couple days and keep us dry. The weather will become more active at the end of the workweek as a storm system moves into the Midwest. Showers and thunderstorms will make their way back into central Indiana on Friday.

The showers are expected to move out early Saturday morning and there will be many dry hours to enjoy over the weekend. Temperatures are going to drop back to the lower to mid-70s both days with plenty of sunshine.