Dry weather holding under clearing skies this morning as temperatures remain mild for early November out the door. Still, grab a jacket for the a.m. rush and bus stop before heading out.

Election day today looks great, with increasing sunshine, plenty of warmth, and lighter winds. With the passage of a cold front earlier today, winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph, ushering in slightly cooler air compared to Monday but still well above average for this time of the year.

Tonight, clouds will increase as a warm front approaches from the southwest! A few passing showers overnight and into Wednesday morning are expected, with lows in the lower 50s.

A huge surge of warmth is on the way for tomorrow as winds turn gusty from the southwest and temperatures climb into the upper 70s, rivaling the record high of 79° in 2020. Another cold front arrives tomorrow night and a return to seasonal levels will round out the workweek.