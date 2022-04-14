Rain is ending across the state, as it pulls east, while drier air rushes in on gusty winds! No need for the rain gear today but a coat or jacket will be needed, as the winds remain stiff throughout the afternoon. The bright sunshine will be great, marking the sunniest day of the workweek!

A Wind Advisory is in effect for counties north of Indianapolis until 8 p.m., with some gusts reaching 50 mph at times. Additionally, some mildness will return by late afternoon, under sunshine as highs reach around 60° by 5 p.m.

Expect a chilly night ahead, as clouds will slowly increase overnight and into early Friday morning. There will be a shower chance by sunrise tomorrow morning for counties well north of downtown.

Friday will bring an increase in clouds throughout the day, along with a limited shower chance. Expect a slight bump in warmth through the day with highs reaching 64° in downtown. A greater shower chance will return by Friday evening and into the overnight with another cold front arriving across the state.

This Easter weekend will bring us plenty of dry time but a much cooler flow for mid-April! Highs both days in the 50s, with the threat of frost for early Sunday morning.