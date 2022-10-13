Overnight rainfall is exiting quickly, while skies are clearing! Expect a bright, breezy sunrise but also a much cooler start out-the-door with temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunshine will be bright and plentiful through early afternoon, as winds increase across the state. Winds will be quite gusty at times today, up to 35 mph in spots. Highs later today will climb back into the upper 50s, while clouds redevelop in the colder pool of air. There may be just enough instability to pop one or two showers late afternoon but most stay dry.

Tonight, skies clear and much colder air will work in overnight! Temperatures likely to drop into the lower 30s in many areas before sunrise on Friday. Patchy frost again looks likely; a hard freeze is possible in some areas.

Friday looks dry and still breezy but bright with a slight bump in milder air! Expect southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Friday night football will remain dry and cooling after sunset.

The weekend brings a few showers on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, as temperatures warm into the lower 60s, as another, weaker, cold front passes across the state. Sunday looks dry and still slightly below average for afternoon highs for the Colts game. Roof open? Maybe not considering the cool flow…look for more updates in the days ahead!