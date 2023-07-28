The temperature once again kept rising late in the day and combined with excessive levels of humidity produced hazardous heat across central Indiana. Late night storms could become severe before milder air returns

HOTTEST AIR OF THE YEAR

This is the first official 90-degree temp in Indianapolis in over three weeks. It came late in the day and once again the temperatures were impacted by early day clouds and rain. However, it is the second straight day that the HEAT INDEX has reached 100°. 91° in Indy at 6pm with a heat index 104°.

Other high heat indices include 117° Clinton, 116° Bedford.

It was a slow start but the heating continued well into the late afternoon. Full sun and temps still rising. Boundary evident in northeast Indiana extending back through northwest Illinois. Dry time holds for several more hours but focus later tonight is on evolution of a complex/cluster of storms that could bring severe threat here overnight.

Evident on visible satellite are thunderstorms “bubbling” up just after 6pm. Noticeable are the “overshooting cloud tops” atop the storms. A sign of a strong updraft. If it persists, the storm becomes a “supercell” of violent storm.

Should a complex develop threat of radiant lightning display, drenching downpours and damaging wind gusts become severe threat overnight. We will update later tonight should a watch box be issued. Again, it will still be several more hours before it develops so enjoy the evening.