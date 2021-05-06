Gusty storms ahead of reinforcing chill; Frequent frosty mornings ahead

THUNDERSTORMS ARRIVING

A slow moving line of thunderstorms developed late afternoon in western Illinois ahead of a new cold front. The line of storms will be capable of producing some locally heavy rainfall, small hail and a few wind gusts of 40 mph as they settle southeast this evening. We are expecting the storms to reach the city of Indianapolis around 6 pm and clear far eastern Indiana by 8pm this evening.

Behind the storms, clearing later tonight after a wind shifting cold front passes. The northwest winds will strengthen through the night while also delivering a real chill. Low temperatures are to dive again into the upper 30s by sunrise. The normal low is now 51°!

SOGGY SUNDAY

The cool pattern will permit several mornings to dip to frosty levels starting on Friday and at times well into early next week. The jet stream pattern will deliver the chilly air that will keep afternoon and nighttime temperatures will below normal. We are not likely to reach an afternoon high of 70-degrees for another eight to nine days. Thursday and beyond, the average high is now 71°

Adding rain and clouds to the mix and depriving us any May sunshine takes a real toll on the afternoon temperatures as well. Sunday looks to be the coolest of the next seven days.

The one morning that will not be frosty, is Sunday – thanks to the clouds however the trade off is rain and plenty of it.

Mother’s Day 2021 is looking very wet with potentially heavy rain totals of 1″ to 3″. The rain arrives before sunrise and lingers into the evening. The heavy cloud cover, rain and brisk wind will produce a very chilly afternoon with March-level temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s.