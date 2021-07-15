Gusty storms and locally heavy rainfall returning this evening and overnight

HEATING up Thursday afternoon to nearly 90-degrees marking the warmest afternoon here in over a week, but the hot air is also unstable and late day thunderstorms were increasing and moving back into central Indiana. The small window of dry weather is quickly closing

The humid and unstable air will support a few gusty storms that may produce some damaging wind gusts along with the blinding rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of western Indiana for a ‘slight’ risk of severe storms. The risk is primarily for local damaging wind gusts, at this time we are not expecting a wide-spread line of storms.

Storms in the highly humid environment will produce blinding rainfall and locally heavy totals are once again likely. A quick 1″ to 2″ of rain is certainly possible leading to some localized flooding through the night. While the threat of a strong to severe storm decreases by midnight thundery downpours will reach their peak from 11 pm to 2am before diminishing. Look for standing or high water early Friday morning and it is possible flash flood warnings could be issued later tonight.

Rain is to taper and diminishing before sunrise but the threat increases quickly again with area-wide rainfall most likely before noon Friday. Rainfall coverage grows to 75% be mid-afternoon and early evening and once again occasional heavy downpours will lead to locally high rainfall totals. If we are to get any dry time this weekend, Sunday favors Saturday but there are some improving trends. Rainfall coverage lowers to about 40% Saturday, an improvement over Friday and even lowers more for Sunday, dropping to 20%.