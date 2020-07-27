Gusty storms cause damage, big drop in temps Monday

HOT AND HUMID

On Monday the heat index topped the 100° mark for the third time this year. Shortly before 2 pm the heat index peaked at 101° in Indianapolis, the highest of 2020 and highest since last July. That’s how it felt, and the official high temperature of 91-degrees was the 14th of the year. That’s ahead of pace – we average 10 days of 90° temperatures through July 27th.

As the storms hit, most area thermometers cooled into the 70s in just a matter of minutes. The cool off is temporary as we await a cold front later tonight.

STORMS HIT HARD

The energized atmosphere combined with the peak heating of the day aided in some very strong thunderstorms late Monday afternoon. The eastbound storms raced into Hendricks county and just before 4 pm swept through Brownssburg. We captured the clouds from our camera here at our studios on the northwest side. There was damage and injuries reported at a construction site. The radar scanned a pocket of 61 mph winds at or about the time of the report. The National Weather Service office for Indianapolis reported a gust of 52 mph. The storms tracked east and produced a 60 mph gust in Shelbyville.

COLD FRONT COMING

The heaviest of thunderstorms have moved on and for the rest of the evening a few showers will linger with a small chance of a few thunderstorms. There are changes coming. Big time relief is underway as the winds shift later tonight. The humidity levels will drop nicely overnight and a refreshing feel will be felt Tuesday afternoon. The front will settle south late Tuesday and much less humid air will settle in for a couple of days.