With elevated humidity and more unstable air, thunderstorms are increasing in numbers late afternoon. A few gusty storms are possible with brief heavy rainfall and a damaging wind gust. Risk of a tornado increases to our north.

In-between downpours, and even some sun, temps have pushed above 80-degrees Wednesday afternoon. It’s the 13th 80° day of the year, most to-date since 2018.

The added warmth and surge in humidity affords clouds to build during the peak heating of the day and produce scattered thunderstorms. The number of storms will increase as the evening progresses.

There will be sporadic storms and a chance of a few severe storms developing near a slow, north-bound warm front late Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Winds are veering near the front offering a threat of an isolated tornado before sunset. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center is considering a possible tornado watch in northern Indiana Wednesday evening as conditions develop. “Probability of issuance 40%”.

Storms will linger after sunset but diminish in intensity tonight. A few downpours and occasional showers will continue at 40% coverage through sunrise with no severe threat beyond 10pm.