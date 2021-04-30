Gusty winds and bright skies to open the month of May

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight. It is worthy of a coat out-the-door this Friday morning.

Sunrise temperatures will range between 47-52° around 7 a.m. Bright sunshine is back and will hold through the day, as highs reach the middle 60s around 1 p.m.

A cold front will be slipping through the state this afternoon (coming through dry) but it will generate some stronger winds gusts up 30+ mph! Overall, a solid day ahead — enjoy!

Tonight, skies remain clear and temperatures again chilly with lows dipping into the 30s — enough for some patchy frost in outlying and protected areas.

Saturday brings additional sunshine and more gusty winds through the afternoon, as highs reach 70° in downtown! Should be another great day but winds could slow some outdoor activities or create a few issues. Gusts up to 35 mph!

Clouds will increase on Sunday but dry weather will hold through MOST of the day, as temperatures warm to near 80° in spots. Shower chances will be quite low and mainly contained for the evening hours.

Should be a great weekend, a little windy but still bright!

Wet weather is back on Monday, while the pattern turns unsettled and stormy at times. Expect another shot of cooler weather for mid to late week!