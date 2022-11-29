It was the warmest in nearly three weeks Tuesday as temperatures jumped well into the lower 60s. A blast of cold air is coming later tonight.

WARM TUESDAY

This was the warmest afternoon in Indianapolis nearly three weeks Tuesday! The preliminary high of 62° is the warmest for the date since 2006 and 16-degrees above normal. This is also the normal high for October 24th. A 60-degree day this late in the year keeps a steak alive. This is the thirteenth straight year that we posted a 60-degree day this late in the year. In 2021, we had eleven!

Gusty winds fuel the warm up but increase later tonight as a very strong cold front sweeps the state. Gusts to 50mph possible well after sunset and through 3am.

DOWNPOURS LATE- A STORM?

Some brief showers around this evening move on then as front nears, better rainfall coverage and intensity develops. Rainfall coverage surges to nearly 70% of the area before 1am before quickly dropping again after the front passes. Should a locally heavy downpour or even a thunderstorm develop, a locally strong or damaging wind gust of 60 mph could occur. We will monitor trends. At this time, the real threat for severe weather is in the south where multiple tornado watches have been issued.

COLD BLAST

Brace for the blast of cold that delivers a sharp temperature drop late tonight. A FROPA (frontal passage) occurs around 2 am, that’s when winds turn northwest. Temperatures will be in free-fall for the rest of the night and it will feel nearly 50-degrees colder with a wind-chill in the teens by sunrise! Don’t be fooled by the sunny skies Wednesday, temperatures will remain steady in the 30s during the afternoon.