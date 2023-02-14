INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will stick around for the rest of the day with showers moving in this evening. Expect warmer temperatures the next few days before colder air settles in for Friday.

Valentine’s Day Forecast

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and showers moving in this evening. Any Valentine’s Day dinner plans will likely need the umbrella to come too. Winds will pick up this afternoon as well. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 40s.

Wind advisory issued in Indiana

A wind advisory has been issued from 4 p.m. this afternoon until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible and some power outages will be possible as well. Bring in any loose items and tie down any outdoor furniture.

Warm Wednesday

Wednesday will still be breezy out of the south and west. This will help push temperatures into the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. While it will be unseasonably warm, it will not be record-breaking. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s.

Tracking storms Thursday in Indiana

A storm system will bring showers and storms Thursday to Indiana. A Slight Risk has been issued for areas to the south and east. This means one or two storms could become strong to severe in this area. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary threats.

Colder temperatures to end the week

Behind the rain will be colder temperatures in the 30s for Friday. A few early flurries will be possible Friday. By the weekend, temperatures will rebound back into the 40s and 50s.