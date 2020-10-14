Gusty winds and warmth; fire risk for Indiana heightened

Another dry morning underway, with partly cloudy skies and slightly milder temperatures out-the-door (still need a jacket). You should expect a mix of sun and clouds today, while rain chances remain obsolete for the state.

Winds will turn quite gusty this afternoon from the south. Gusts up to 35 mph, along with the combination of low humidity and dry soil, could create a heightened fire risk through the day…brush burning, campfires and the throwing a cigarette butts could easily spark field fires. Do your part to avoid this!

A stronger cold front arrives tomorrow (Thursday) by mid-morning! With a wind shift, added clouds and scattered showers, chillier air will invade the state. Our high temperature will be in the early morning hours, likely just after the midnight hour. Rainfall totals will be light and limited with most seeing less than a .10″ or less.

Expect a colder weekend ahead, as frost will threaten sensitive vegetation, so be sure to cover those mums both Friday and Saturday morning.