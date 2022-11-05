INDIANAPOLIS – Winds have gusted across the state anywhere from 40-55 mph causing tree damage and power outages. Crews are working hard to restore power and subsiding winds will help into the evening and overnight. We are looking at a nice, calm day on Sunday.

Saturday recap

In the last 24 hours, the Indianapolis airport only picked up 0.07″ of rainfall. Higher totals stayed to our west. The big story, of course, was the wind. The Indianapolis airport registered a wind gust of 52 mph! Frankfort registered a 59 mph wind gust! Temperatures only topped off in the upper 60s.

Clearing skies overnight

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 40s thanks to clearing skies and cooler air moving behind the storm system. Winds will still be breezy, but only at 5-15 mph out of the southwest.

Don’t forget, we gain an hour of sleep when we turn the clocks back an hour Sunday morning at 2 a.m.

Dry, nice Sunday

Sunday looks great! Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s once again.

A look ahead to the week

The first half of the week looks dry and mild. Temperatures will remain above average, topping off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Election Day will be in the lower 60s.

Next rain chances

By Thursday evening and into Friday morning, our shower chances return. Timing and totals will be nailed down better as we head into the workweek.