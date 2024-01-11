High wind watch has been issued as a powerhouse storm sweeps the state Friday evening

23 DAYS AND COUNTING

We really have had an easy winter to-date with minimal snowfall and a lack of real cold air. We added sunshine Thursday and elevated to 42° marking the 23rd straight day of temperatures at or above normal. To-date, winter 2023-24 now ranks 7th warmest on record. Weather records date back 153 years. The last full-day average that was below normal was December 19th. 83% of the days have been above average since December 1st.

As we near the midway point of meteorological winter, a colossal change is getting underway.

MASSIVE STORM TO UNFOLD FRIDAY

A massive storm system is to take shape and spread an assemblage of winter weather through the Midwest starting tonight and well into the weekend. Locations that received a foot of snow just two days ago are bracing for blizzard conditions entering the weekend. Over two-dozen states are under some form of winter advisory late Thursday. The storm takes a southern route and once again places us in the ‘warm’ sector with mainly rainfall here. Amounts will be healthy and for the second time this week, amounts could exceed one-inch.

However, snow will not be entirely absent here. The onset may produce a brief period of wet snow before change. Rain will overspread the area after 7am. A brief period of wet snow at the onset but temps will rise. The rain/snow line stalls far north by afternoon.

North, where colder temps prevail, will have better chance of seeing a wet, snow sticking Friday/Friday evening and overnight. A winter weather advisory for 1″ to 3″ issued northern Indiana.

CONDITIONS CHANGE RAPIDLY FRIDAY NIGHT

Arctic air will hit like a wall late Friday. As the storm departs, a rapid change to snow will occur. Conditions late Friday decline as snow overspreads much of the area. A High wind watch has been issued as we anticipate the storms central pressure to lower so deeply that gusts could reach 60mph late Friday into early Saturday. A High wind watch has been issued.

Gusty winds, snow, blowing snow will make travel difficult into Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts of an inch or two are certainly possible especially along and north of an I-70 corridor into early Saturday morning.

Brace for the coldest air this season. The arctic blast will have staying power, delivering frigid temperatures for much of the Nation and driving temperatures into the single digits at night. here for much of next week