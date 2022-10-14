Wind gusts were once again strong Friday reaching nearly 41 mph in Indianapolis, ahead of rain showers late tonight.

DRY COOLER AUTUMN SO-FAR

Central Indiana has been placed under RED FLAG warnings the past two afternoons as the lack of rainfall, low relative humidity and gusty winds have brought elevated fire dangers. Winds that were strong Friday afternoon are set to subside as rain showers develop before midnight. Rain that falls will be on the light side and reach peak coverage of around 20% before diminishing well before sunrise.

The lack of rain is the headline so far this fall. With little to no rain recorded since late September, this is the driest here from September 25th to-date in 65 years. In the three week span only .02″ or rain has been measured, over two inches is normal.

Checking in on Fall 2022 temperatures – currently it’s a 50/50 split in days above vs below. Overall AVGERAGE temperatures are 5° COOLER than last year to-date and at mid-way point, the COOLEST autumn since 2015.

And it is about to get even cooler! We are tracking a rather significant blast of cool air early next week driving area temperatures to as much as 15-degrees below normal. A large buckle in the jet stream next week will send warmer weather up the western half of the continent while chilly air plunges into the eastern U.S. We are currently predicting highs under 50-degrees for the first time this season and at late November levels. Next week could produce a HARD FREEZE early Wednesday morning.

FALL FOLIAGE REPORT

Are you a Leaf Peeper? Take advantage of the fall colors this weekend. Recent gusty winds and predicted strong winds early next week makes this weekend ideal to take in the fall colors. Near peak northern Indiana this weekend.