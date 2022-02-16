Warmest in two weeks on the way today, on gusty southwest winds! This morning, temperatures are rising and dry weather is holding statewide. Expect a really mild morning for February, as temperatures hover in the middle to upper 40s (well above the seasonal AFTERNOON average of 41°).

This afternoon, winds turn gusty, as a wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Winds will gust up to 45 mph, creating some sporadic power outages and larger tree limbs downed. On gusty, southwest winds, temperatures will climb nicely, as highs reach 60° in some areas.

By this evening, spotty showers will begin to move in, while temperatures remain very warm and winds remain somewhat gusty. Overnight, heavier rain will begin to move in, creating slow travel under steadier rain bands.

Thursday will be an interesting day, as rain will fall all morning and afternoon long with up to 2″ in spots including downtown Indianapolis, some lowland flooding is likely in spots, due to rain intensity and colder ground. As the rain falls, so will our temperatures…expect an early high with most of the afternoon holding in the lower 40s/upper 30s.

By the evening, rain will be changing into a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow! Timing still appears to be for the evening rush hour and beyond but accumulations remain extremely difficult, as air temperature and ground temperature will play a huge roll on what sticks! What falls and what accumulates will be different for each county.

One thing is certain, roads will get messy, as we fall below 32°! Expect more updates on expected amounts through tomorrow.