Halloween forecast and records: what will Indianapolis see this year?

INDIANAPOLIS – Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has all treats and no tricks this year.

Whether you are trick-or-treating Saturday or Sunday this year, both days look anything but spooky!





Saturday and Sunday, during the day, will be dry and have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be very seasonal with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. During the evenings, temperatures will be chilly. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to middle 50s during peak trick-or-treat times.

What have we seen in the past?

Well, it certainly won’t be our warmer or coldest Halloween in Indianapolis. It will fall somewhere in the middle. Our warmer Halloween was back in 1950 with a high temperature of 82°. Our coldest Halloween was way back in 1878 with a high temperature of 35°. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry, so it won’t be our wettest, which was back in 2013 with 2.01 inches of rainfall. Our snowiest Halloween was just 7 years ago in 2014 with 0.1″ of snow.

Halloween normals

Normally, our high temperature on Halloween is 59° and our normal low is 40°. We won’t be too far from those normals this year!