Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has a few treats and a few tricks! If you are trick-or-treating early in the afternoon or into this evening, keep an umbrella handy and a jacket too!

What have we seen in the past?

Well, it certainly won’t be our warmer or coldest Halloween in Indianapolis. It will fall somewhere in the middle. Our warmest Halloween was back in 1950 with a high temperature of 82°. Our coldest Halloween was way back in 1878 with a high temperature of 35°. It won’t be our wettest, which was back in 2013 with 2.01 inches of rainfall. Our snowiest Halloween was just 8 years ago in 2014 with 0.1″ of snow.

Since 1871, there has been precipitation on 34% of Halloweens in Indianapolis.

Halloween normals

Normally, our high temperature on Halloween is 60° and our normal low is 42°. We won’t be too far from those normals this year!