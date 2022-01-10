Harsh open to a new week; milder by midweek

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected out-the-door to begin our Monday, as temperatures hover in the lower teens. Wind chills are tough too, with the “feels-like” in the lower single digits! At this hour, we are tracking a wave dropping across northern Indiana for the morning hours. This will throw some flurries through late morning, especially for our northern counties. As this trough pulls east, sunshine will build into the afternoon, as temperatures struggle to reach the middle 20’s or roughly 10° below the seasonal normal.

More sunshine back (Tuesday) tomorrow, accompanied with a southerly flow will aid in a better, brighter, milder day! Clouds return on Wednesday, as a southerly flow continues and should mark the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the lower 40’s.

Our next wave drops in on Thursday with a chance of a rain and snow mix across the state…look for additional updates on any changes with this track/type by tomorrow morning.

Snowfall really lacking this year with only a 1/2″ of accumulation. This puts our snow deficit for the season now at 9.4″. January averages about 8.8″ for downtown Indianapolis and chances on the rise for Saturday and possibly Monday of next week!