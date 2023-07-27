The climb in temperatures and humidity will lead to unhealthy conditions across all of central Indiana Through Friday.

HEAT HAS ARRIVED

HEAT INDEX has topped 112° in Terre Haute with a dew point of 80°! It’s been 12 years (2011) since the dew point reached 79° or higher in Indianapolis . We did that briefly after 4pm Thursday.

JUST IN: the heat index has now reached 100° in Indianapolis 6pm Thursday. Delayed by earlier showers and a storm. Late day air temp is 88° at the airport.

90° temp remains elusive for city of Indianapolis. Recent clouds and nearby t-storm delayed temp rise but recovering late day. Official high has been sub-90 for over 3 weeks. Meanwhile all other reporting stations haver reached or exceeded Thursday.

Humidity may be slightly lower Friday but even HOTTER air temperatures will produce a heat index that ranges from 108° to 116°. Heat advisory blankest the entire state and even some locations are under excessive heat warnings. Over two dozen states are under some form of hot weather advisory.

The were in it. The HOT DOME has arrives and will nudge storm complexes north overnight with one perhaps reaching far, northern Indiana before sunrise or around daybreak Friday. Friday is the hottest day in forecast as storms become more numerous Saturday and a cold front passes early Sunday morning. A return to the Northwest Flow pattern starting Sunday will deliver big time relief. Early next week low temperatures could dip into the upper 50s outlying!