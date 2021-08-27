Hazy, hot & humid with storm chances this weekend

Temperatures broke into the 90s for the 5th time in just 6 days in Indianapolis and for much of Central Indiana as well. Scattered storms were present across parts of the area, mainly Southern Indiana, though the majority of us stayed dry. We will transition into another quiet evening as storms wane before sunset and temperatures return to the 70s. Though it will become cooler, it will still be muggy out there into morning.

We will start Saturday off with more of the same weather. It will be a sunnier morning with temperatures reaching the upper 80’s around lunchtime. Humidity will remain on the higher end through the entire day. Storms are possible in the afternoon between about 2-8pm, but will remain very isolated. As much as 90% of the state will remain dry. We will then follow the day with another mild, muggy, and dry night.

Sunday will continue the trend of hot & humid weather with afternoon storm chances. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky through the afternoon. Our pattern will shift into Monday as a cold front enters the state however. This will increase storm chances during the day, but will also bring a burst of much needed milder air. A few showers or storms may linger into Tuesday too. High temps are expected to be in the low to mid 80’s both days.

Worth noting is Hurricane Ida and it’s potential impact on Indiana. As of now, the storm should skirt by to our southeast on Wednesday. If the track is modified northward however, it could be a (much needed) rainy Wednesday!