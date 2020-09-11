Hazy start this morning; tracking weather to wrap up the workweek

Light fog has developed in our outlying counties this Friday morning. Cities, like Lafayette and Muncie, have had the visibility drop below two miles at times this morning. The fog should lift late in the morning rush hour, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures are going to be in the mid-60s on your drive into work today.

There are showers traveling over northern Illinois this morning and the rain will stay west-northwest of the area today. The nearby system will keep clouds around today and at times the overcast sky will break apart. Highs this afternoon are going to rise a couple degrees higher compared to Indy’s high (76°) on Thursday. Temperatures will be more seasonal and will climb into the upper 70s.

The weather looks great for high school football games around the state. Clouds will scatter and temperatures will stay comfortable. The area should stay dry too with light winds out of the east.

An inbound cold front is going to bring much needed to the Indianapolis area this weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm after 2 PM Saturday with the coverage increasing that evening and night. A couple storms could produce strong wind gusts, mainly in the northeast quadrant of central Indiana.