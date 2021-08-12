Heat Advisory holds; storm threat rises later tonight

Expect another extremely hot day ahead. In fact, it’s likely to be the hottest day of the year with highs reaching 94° in downtown — and that does not include the heat indices. The combination of heat and high dew points will make for another stifling day outdoors (feels like: 100-105°). We must be sure to watch each other today while working outside in this type of heat!

Heat Advisory starts at 1 p.m. and goes through 8 p.m. for the state. Activities like the Colts Camp, Indiana State Fair and Indians Game at Victory Field will be uncomfortable, no doubt. Storm chances will remain low through the afternoon too.

Tonight and through Friday morning, storm chances will rise across the state. Rainfall could be quite heavy, with intense lightning and strong gusts in play, as storms rumble across the state overnight. This will precede a cold front that will not pass across the state until late morning/early afternoon on Friday. This will bring an end to the 90° streak and eventually a break in the high humidity, that has plagued us all week.

Cooler weekend ahead with drier air and bright sun…timing is about perfect! Enjoy this welcomed change-up!