Heat Advisory issued for central Indiana; strong storms possible this afternoon

The weather will be active as we wrap up the weekend! We are tracking dangerously high temperatures and the potential for strong (isolated severe) thunderstorms this afternoon. It is already a steamy morning across central Indiana with temperatures in the upper 70s at 7 AM. Dew points in the mid-70s are resulting in a tropical, muggy feel outside as well.

That sticky feel is going to linger through the afternoon as temperatures jump back into the lower 90s today. Indy climbed to 90° on Saturday and the city will likely hit that mark for the 13th time this year! When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter outside. The heat index could reach to 105°, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory from 1 PM through 8 PM.

There is a cold front situated west of Indiana this morning and it is moving into the Great Lakes and into western Illinois. The boundary will approach the state today and it will interact with the juicy atmosphere over central Indiana. Storms will fire up ahead of the front and likely intensify as they travel east-southeast. Much of the area is highlighted under a Slight Risk and some storms may become severe late in the afternoon. Main threats include damaging straight-line winds and large hail.

The weather looks much quieter on Monday as highs rebound near 90°. There could be a few widely scattered showers over the southern half of the state early in the day, but much of the area should stay dry as skies turn partly cloudy. Storm chances will return Tuesday and the steamy weather will stick around for much of the workweek.