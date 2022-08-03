Heat and humidity increase, storm chances return

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off dry this Wednesday with humid conditions. We will continue with the humid conditions and temperatures soaring into the low and mid 90s this afternoon. We also storm chances for the rest of this week.

Hot and humid Wednesday

Temperatures today will top off in the lower to middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower triple digits. While Indy is not in a Heat Advisory, counties to our north and east are until 8 p.m. Regardless, make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks inside if you can. Don’t forget to check on your pets!

You can expect mostly sunny skies before a few clouds move in this evening.

It will also be breezy today ahead of a front, with gusts up to 30 mph possible! Tie down any loose items you have outside to avoid them getting knocked over.

Storm chances Wednesday evening

As we head into late this evening, a line of storms will push in from the north. The Storm Prediction Center has our northwestern counties in a Marginal Risk, with a Slight Risk further to the north and west. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. This line will break down as it gets closer to Indy.

More storm chances this week

Everyday this week and even into the weekend will feature storm chances. The coverage in storm chances decreases as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday before climbing back in the lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday.